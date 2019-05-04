The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 852-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Gravlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Gillette Gravlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Floyd Gillette Gravlin Obituary
Gravlin, Floyd Gillette, of Rochester Hills, passed away on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 63. He is survived by his beloved siblings Lois Weddington (Michael), Charles Gravlin, and Leta Grady (Charles); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Floyd’s visitation will take place on Friday May 10th from 1PM to 7PM at Pixley Funeral Home located at 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. His funeral service will be on Saturday May 11th at 11 AM with his family accepting guests from 10 AM until time of service. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now