Gravlin, Floyd Gillette, of Rochester Hills, passed away on Friday May 3rd, 2019 at the age of 63. He is survived by his beloved siblings Lois Weddington (Michael), Charles Gravlin, and Leta Grady (Charles); as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Floyd’s visitation will take place on Friday May 10th from 1PM to 7PM at Pixley Funeral Home located at 3530 Auburn Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326. His funeral service will be on Saturday May 11th at 11 AM with his family accepting guests from 10 AM until time of service. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019