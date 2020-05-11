McGuire, Fostina “Neen”, of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away on May 9, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born April 25, 1929 in Avery County NC to Daddy Tom and Ania (Granny) Pritchard. Beloved wife of the late Theodore McGuire for 40 years. Loving mother of Linda (Sal) Garcia, Jeanne (Bruce) Simpson, Virgil (Lugene) McGuire, Victor (Andrea) McGuire, Donna Beaton, Lisa (Danny) Cooper, Richard (Terry) McGuire, and Julie (Greg) Tackett. Dear Granny to 17 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Jeffrey Pritchard; and her sisters Martina Jackson, Lueretta Shook and Phyllis Carver. She was preceded in death by her grandson Scott Simpson and her two brothers Boston and Gerald Pritchard. On Wednesday May 13 , she will be interred at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock MI following a 2:00pm family service at Martenson Funeral Home, Allen Park MI which will be simulcast on the Funeral Home Website Martenson.com. Open visitation with masks and social distancing with a max of 10 at a time will be Wednesday from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm Following the service there will be a 2:30 procession open to family and friends for a family graveside ceremony with extended family and friends viewing by their vehicles. Memorial Contributions can be made to American Diabetes Association – www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020.