Bartunek, Frances A., age 84 of Rochester, Michigan, formerly of Flint, Michigan, and Circleville, Ohio. February 18, 2020. Loving mother of James (Carol) and Kenneth (Virginia) Bartunek. Dear grandmother of Rebecca (Evan), Olivia, Kenneth, William, Candace, and Gregory. Beloved Aunt of Mary, Eric, Kurt, Mike, Shanna, Pam, Jason, Paul, Michelle, and Sarah. Predeceased by her parents Clyde Raymond and Frances Sudie Peters and siblings Bonnie, Clyde “Bill”, and Patricia. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until time of service. Suggested memorials to the Older Persons Commission "OPC", Rochester, Michigan. Online guestbook:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020