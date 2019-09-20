|
Frances Angeline (Gray) Strait, age 98, passed from this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Blair Ridge Health Campus in Peru, Indiana. Frances was born on August 30, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Otto and Sylvia (West) Gray. On February 19, 1943, she married Jack C. Strait of Pontiac, Michigan. Jack preceded her in death in 2005. Frances was a graduate of the University of Michigan, where she obtained both a B.A. and a Master’s degree in English Language and Literature. She taught English, Speech and Drama in Pontiac and at both Andover and Lahser High Schools in Bloomfield Hills. Frances is survived by three children: Ann Larimer (Edwin) of Peru, Indiana, William Strait (Dr. Jessica Rickert) of Traverse City, Michigan, and Constance Strait of River Forest, Illinois. One daughter, Laura Strait, preceded her in death. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. Frances will be buried in White Chapel Cemetery, in Troy, Michigan. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at White Chapel in the Chapel of Flowers, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Reverend Kelsey of First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac. Friends may call to visit with family one hour before the service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019