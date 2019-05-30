|
Thompson, Frances Leona, 95, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Bill) Cheesman of Naubinway, MI, Deborah Brannan of Placerville, CA, and Jane (Carl) Tuljus of Almont, MI; her grandsons, Joseph (Lori) Jobson, Matthew (Wendy) Jobson, Christopher (Emily) Brannan, and Timothy (Jamie) Brannan; her great-grandchildren, Owen (Lizz) Jobson, Joanna (Estevan) Hernandez, Jade Jobson, Devon Jobson, Caleb Ussery, Joshua Brannan, and Ava Brannan; and great-great granddaughter, Emily Hernandez. She was preceded in death by her husband, K. Keith Thompson; her parents, L.W. and Margaret Leddick; her siblings, Loren Leddick and Ellen Mae, Paul, Philip, Frank, and George Everett; and her son-in-law, Garry Brannan. Frances was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 14, 1924. She graduated from Ypsilanti High School in 1942, and was married to K. Keith Thompson in 1945. They were happily married for 58 years, and were long-time residents of Rochester. Frances’ passions were her three daughters, traveling, boating, sewing, enjoying her yard, and taking rides around town with Keith to watch new construction projects being built. She was neighborhood mom to the kids in Dennison Acres and affectionately known as “Mrs. T.” Her daughters’ favorite memory is of their mom parasailing at the age of 82 in Jamaica. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, at Pixley Funeral Home in Rochester. Memorial donations may be made to Corpore Sano Home Health and Hospice, 39475 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, MI 48170.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 2, 2019