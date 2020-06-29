Miller, Frances Mae, age 96 of Oxford passed away June 24, 2020. Frances was born January 21, 1924 in Quincy Massachusetts, to Horace and Mae Bancroft. She was the eldest of six children. Grew up in Boston, Massachusetts. She is predeceased by her husband Robert, sister Beatrice Craig, brothers Horace, Edwin Arlen and Earl. She is survived by her two loving nieces Ruth (Paul) Gardner and Margaret Craig. During WWII, she was among many women who the Bethlehem Steel Corp. in Quincy, Massachusetts hired to take the place of men who had enlisted or been drafted into the military. She enjoyed working as a shipyard welder. After that, she moved to Michigan, married Robert Miller and hired in at National Twist Drill in Rochester, MI as a welder. She retired in 1985. Frances enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Lake Orion, MI off and on for many years. She enjoyed crocheting and meeting new friends. During her last couple of years, Frances received the best daily home care from North Oakland Health Care in Clarkston. The family requests memorial contributions in her name to be made to the Michigan Veterans Foundation in Detroit. A memorial services will be held at a later date. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.