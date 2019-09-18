The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
West Highland Baptist Church
1116 South Hickory Ridge Road
Milford, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
West Highland Baptist Church
1116 South Hickory Ridge Road
Milford, MI
View Map
FRANCES R. JOHNSON Obituary
of Waterford; September 13, 2019; age 93; Beloved wife of the late Edward; Loving mother of Kathleen (Ivan) Kobosh, Gregory (Wendy) Johnson and Carl Radford Johnson (Tyler Bornheimer); Also cherished by three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Johnson was an Art Teacher and Counselor at Milford High School for 25 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the West Highland Baptist Church, 1116 South Hickory Ridge Road, Milford. The family will receive friends at the church Saturday 1 p.m. until time of service. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019
