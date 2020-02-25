|
|
Francis E. Peickert, Sr. of Au Gres, formerly of Waterford, left this earth on February 23, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Caverly) for 58 years; loving father of Francis, Jr. (Kelli); loving grandfather of Destiny and Riley Peickert; special father in law of Jack “Rip” Parker (his wife Lisa and her daughter Gabby), and Kim Peickert. Preceded in death by his parents and cherished daughter Michelle Lynn Parker. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Francis was a veteran of the US Navy-Korea and retired from GM after 30 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife Barbara, as well as boating, fishing, hunting, and dune buggying. A cold beer and a bonfire was always a great ending to a perfect day. He will be truly missed by all who loved him. Funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends Thursday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 26, 2020