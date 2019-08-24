|
Cooper, Frank H. Jr., a resident of Ruskin, Florida, and former resident of Highland Township, Michigan, died on August 19, 2019 at the age of 95. He was preceded in death by Marie, his beloved wife of nearly seventy-five years in 2017, his son, Richard Cooper, grandson, Frank Cooper IV., parents Frank and Mary Coooper, Sr., brother, Raymond, and sisters, Dorothy and Florence. He is survived by his son, Frank (Karen) Cooper, III, daughter-in-law Dawn Cooper; grandchildren, Richard (Michelle) Cooper, Jr., Stephanie Cooper, Brian (Denise) Cooper, Natalie (Chris) Mammel, Mark (Jody) Cooper and Chad Cooper; 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Robert (the late Helen) Cooper, Sr. and Charles (the late Beverly) Cooper, Sr.; his brothers-in-law, Art (Delores) Heidemann of IL and Carl Heidemann of CA; his sister-in-law, Carol Pozehl of IL, and many nieces and nephews. Frank served his country with the U.S. Army during World War II and was a proud member of the VFW Post in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He made his career with General Motors, and in retirement moved to Ruskin, Florida, after having lived in Highland for over forty years. In Florida, Frank enjoyed many friends with Moose Lodge 813 in Ruskin, and he and Marie enjoyed many adventures together. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, on Saturday, August 24, from 5 to 8PM and Sunday, August 25, from 3 to 8PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home, on Monday, August 26, at 11AM with The Rev. Fr. David Harvey officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Highland Cemetery. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248.684.6645 or visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 25, 2019