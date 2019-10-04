|
of Waterford; September 30, 2019; age 82; Loving husband of Susan Kennedy Camilleri for 37 years; Dear father of Laura (Michael) Rose, Matt (Mindy) Withun and Brian (Kathi) Withun; Dear brother of Theresa Ritza and John Camilleri. Cherished grandfather of Calvin Withun, Gabriel Withun, Alexa Brogan Withun and Evelyn Rose. Mr. Camilleri was the former owner of Copperstone’s Restaurant and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and also enjoyed going to the Bronx Deli with the guys. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Saturday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Memorials may be made to any Hospice. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 6, 2019