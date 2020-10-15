of Linden; October 14, 2020; age 73; Loving husband of Barbara; Dear father of Jill (Tony) Collino, Jason (Dawn) Skrumbellos and step-father of Dustin Knauff; Beloved grandfather of Dustin (E.C.), Devin (Kirstie), Danielle (Jeremy), Jordyn, Courtney, Kayleigh, Laci, Cicely, Leanne, Samantha, Richard and Paige; Great-grandfather of Mia; Mr. Skrumbellos was a retired from the United States Marine Corps and was a Purple Heart Recipient. He was a member of the Wolverine Leathernecks Motorcycle Club and the Marine Corps League. He was Past Commander of the V.F.W. Heart of the Lakes Post #1008 and was also a member of the V.F.W. Bova Post #9885. He was active with Operation Injured Soldiers, and was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Injured Soldiers. Online guest book



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store