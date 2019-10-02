The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Waterford; October 1, 2019; age 95 Beloved husband of the late Pauline, who was the love of his life; Loving father of Gerry (Donna) Compagnoni, Chuck (Maureen) Compagnoni, Mary (John) Paulson and Mike Compagnoni; Cherished grandfather of Michael (Sarah), Courtney, Christopher and Katlyn. Mr. Compagnoni retired from General Motors Truck and Coach after 45 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Most of all, he was a devoted family man. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, with a time of sharing at 4 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 5481 Dixie Highway, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 4, 2019
