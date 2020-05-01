FRANK PHILLIP RAMOS, age 88, of Pontiac, passed away April 25, 2020. He was born in Detroit on April 30, 1931, son of the late Ernest Sr. and Luella Ramos. Frank graduated from Eastern High School and received his Civil Engineering degree from Wayne State University. Frank worked for the State of Michigan Highway Department (building I-75), and then joined the City of Pontiac Highway Department, becoming the Superintendent. Later he worked with the Pontiac Growth Group. He is survived by his wife Doris Kempf, daughter Rondolyn P. Richardson, her husband Dwayne, and grandson Blake Anthony Richardson. Frank is also survived by stepchildren Carol and Steve DeLongchamp, John and Jean Kempf, Matthew and Elizabeth Kempf, 8 step grandchildren, and 3 step great grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his daughter Renee’ Lynn Ramos and brother Ernest Ramos. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit. Arrangements by Family Funeral Care. To post a memorial visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store