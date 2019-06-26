|
"Mouse" of Waterford; June 25, 2019; age 84; Loving husband of Barbara Hayes Mouser for what would be 63 years on July 4th; Dear father of Lori Mouser, Cathy (Rick) Cabrera and Robin (Patrick) Timmerman; Beloved brother of Ronald (Sherry) Mouser, Margaret (Tom) Kwiatkowski and Nora (Kent) Herbert; Devoted grandfather of Heather (Michael) Ritter, Rachel (Jeremy) Harwell, Ryan Mouser, Caitlyn (Phillip) Dial, Nicholas Cabrera and Samuel, Liam and Edra Timmerman. Great-grandfather of Franklin, Henry, Elliott, Stella, Jasper and Theodore. Mr. Mouser was a Captain with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department and was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 27, 2019