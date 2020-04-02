|
NICHOLAS, FRED of Omaha, Nebraska, formerly of Waterford, passed away March 30, 2020 at 79 years of age. Born June 30, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio son of Lynn and Margaret Nicholas (nee Marsh); beloved husband of Alice Nicholas (nee Wilson) for 56 years; cherished father of Scott (Patty) Nicholas; Proud grandfather of Brendan, Ross and Connor Nicholas; dearest brother of Marilynn Thurston. Fred graduated from Birmingham Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan. He went on to receive his Masters in Education at Wayne State University and Bachelor of Science at Western Michigan University. Fred inspired many and taught sixth grade at Haviland Elementary and Crary Middle School in the Waterford School District for 32 years. He met the love of his life Alice who also taught in the Waterford School District in 1963. Fred was truly loved and will be deeply missed. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery – Waterford. Memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to: Waterford Foundation for Education or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME. To post a condolence please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 5, 2020