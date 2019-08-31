Home

Freddy "Fred" Edwards

EDWARDS, Freddy "Fred" - passed away August of 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Oakland. Family hour 10 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. John United Methodist Church, 620 University Drive., with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11 a.m. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, 216 University Dr. Pastor Lester Mangum, Officiating. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10 a.m. Thursday. Mr. Edwards will lie instate at the church and may be viewed from 10 a.m. to the time of the service.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 3, 2019
