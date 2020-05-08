FREDERICK A. LAUINGER
of Pontiac; May 7, 2020; age 78; Loving husband of Kathleen for 57 years; Cherished father of Debbie (Tom) Sexton, Betsy (Scott) Marshall, Peggy (Dan) Bourdeau and Kathy Lauinger; Beloved grandfather of Zachary, Hannah, Jason, Clair, Faith, Danielle, Tony and Katrina; Dear brother of Laurrie Rose, Chuck Lauinger, the late Mike Lauinger and the late Loretta Slee. Mr. Lauinger was a welder for the General Motors Corporation Truck and Bus Division and was a longtime member of Saint Benedict Catholic Church. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. He coached youth basketball, softball and football and was a Boy Scout leader. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Saint Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn, Waterford. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
A loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, a life cut to short. He will be missed by all who knew him. He had a great personally and an infectious smile. He will e missed by all who knew him.
Henry & Sharon Reinhardt
Friend
May 9, 2020
will so miss your smile and jokes my friend
Rosemary Ballard
Friend
