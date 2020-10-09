of Pontiac; passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020; age 78; A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. There will be limited seating in the church, however, the service will be live-streamed to the parking lot. Masks are required in the church. The celebration will continue at 4399 Red Oak Boulevard, Waterford from 2 to 6 p.m. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book



