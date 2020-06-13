Frederick G. SKELTON
1952 - 2020
of Hillman formerly of Waterford; passed away June 11, 2020; age 68; husband of Debra; father of Tracy (Eric Avery) Stonehouse, John (Tina Roberts) Skelton & Shawn Maldonado; grandpa of Ashley, Kaden, Ayla, Katie & Joseph; also many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by siblings Lois & Gerald. Fred served the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Kennedy and retired from General Motors. He earned his pilot’s license, enjoyed hunting/fishing and his ferrets. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4-8pm. Funeral Service Thursday 11:00am at the funeral home. Due to governmental restrictions, 10 person limit. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Free Food & Stuff, Mt Morris. online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
