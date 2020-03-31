|
Frederick “Fred” Tewilliager, Sr. passed away on March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89. Loving husband of Elizabeth “Betty” for 66 years. Caring father of Joann Kamp (David), Rick, and the late Thomas (Karen). Beloved grandfather of Laura, Sarah, Krista, Nicole, Kathryn, and Angela. Dear great grandfather of Ryan and Easton. Fred is also survived by his dear family friend in Chicago, Mary Trew. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 1, 2020