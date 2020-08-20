Frederick W. Meinberg Age 88, passed away on July 7, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with heart disease. Long-time Rochester Hills and Royal Oak resident. Loving husband of the late JoAnn Goggin Meinberg (previous marriage to Marie Bernier Meinberg). Loving father of Susan Meinberg and Fred (Nancy) Meinberg. Stepfather to Patrick (Stacey) Goggin, Michael (Deborah) Goggin, Anne (John) Lawson and the late John Goggin. Proud grandfather of Norrissa, Rondell, Frederick, William, Annie, and Kyle. Dear brother of Walter Meinberg and the late Thelma (Bill) Cordes, and Lucille (Don) Schoen. An avid bicycler, devout Lutheran, Celiac disease advocate, and all-around good guy. Retired Buyer from Pontiac Motor Division and Rochester Schools bus driver. US Army veteran served in Germany during the Korean war. Funeral service will be held on September 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1011 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307. Memorials may be made to: St. John Lutheran Church, Celiac Disease Foundation, or PBS Television.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store