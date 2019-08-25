The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Lutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick William Lutz Sr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick William Lutz Sr. Obituary
LUTZ, FREDERICK WILLIAM, SR. of Waterford; August 23, 2019; Age 64; born January 10, 1955 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Milton Lutz and Caroline G. Schneider-Widlund (Paul); stepson of the late Vincent Joseph Schneider; husband of the late Roberta D. Lutz; father of Denise L. Landa (Rico) and Frederick W. Lutz, Jr. (Tiffany); grandfather of Ricardo and Freddy and was eagerly awaiting his third grandchild; brother of Gerald Schneider, Vincent Schneider (Annette), Peter Schneider (Fran), Patty Swick, Cheryl Kelly and the late Milton Lutz, Jr. (Carol); also survived by his cat Ozzy and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Frederick was a tool maker extraordinaire and could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at the cabin and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. A Celebration of Frederick’s Life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of the service. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now