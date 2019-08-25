|
LUTZ, FREDERICK WILLIAM, SR. of Waterford; August 23, 2019; Age 64; born January 10, 1955 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Milton Lutz and Caroline G. Schneider-Widlund (Paul); stepson of the late Vincent Joseph Schneider; husband of the late Roberta D. Lutz; father of Denise L. Landa (Rico) and Frederick W. Lutz, Jr. (Tiffany); grandfather of Ricardo and Freddy and was eagerly awaiting his third grandchild; brother of Gerald Schneider, Vincent Schneider (Annette), Peter Schneider (Fran), Patty Swick, Cheryl Kelly and the late Milton Lutz, Jr. (Carol); also survived by his cat Ozzy and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Frederick was a tool maker extraordinaire and could fix anything. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at the cabin and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. A Celebration of Frederick’s Life will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 2 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 10 a.m. until time of the service. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 26, 2019