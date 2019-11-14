The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Scribner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick William Scribner Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick William Scribner Jr. Obituary
SCRIBNER, FREDERICK WILLIAM JR., of Waterford, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 70 years of age. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on February 10, 1949, the son of the late Frederick Sr. and Delores Scribner. Loving husband of Hilda “Penny” for 42 years, dear father of the late Tina (John) Chambers, Julie (Kelly) Scribner and Andrew (Liz) Scribner; proud grandfather of Joe (Kelly) VanHorn, Jessica (Zack) Snook, Caden, Mason and Lincoln Scribner, Russell (Amanda) Meshell, Charles and Joseph Meshell; great-grandfather of Russell III and Adrik Meshell and one on the way; brother of Bob (Nancy) Scribner and Diana (Rosemary) Scribner. Fred served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Memorial service will be held Monday November 18, 2019, 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd., Waterford). The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the . Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -