SCRIBNER, FREDERICK WILLIAM JR., of Waterford, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 70 years of age. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on February 10, 1949, the son of the late Frederick Sr. and Delores Scribner. Loving husband of Hilda “Penny” for 42 years, dear father of the late Tina (John) Chambers, Julie (Kelly) Scribner and Andrew (Liz) Scribner; proud grandfather of Joe (Kelly) VanHorn, Jessica (Zack) Snook, Caden, Mason and Lincoln Scribner, Russell (Amanda) Meshell, Charles and Joseph Meshell; great-grandfather of Russell III and Adrik Meshell and one on the way; brother of Bob (Nancy) Scribner and Diana (Rosemary) Scribner. Fred served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Memorial service will be held Monday November 18, 2019, 1 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd., Waterford). The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be made to the . Inurnment Great Lakes National Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 17, 2019