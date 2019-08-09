|
|
Fraser, Fredrick Francis (84), of Berkley, MI, Born October 4, 1934 passed away on August 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his brothers Billy and Donald. He is survived by his spouse Betty, sister Marion Koepcke, son Leonard, and daughters Brenda and Cynthia. He had seven grandchildren: Stacy, Bryan, Allison, Adam, Joshua, Danielle, and Christopher. Fred was born in Toronto, Canada and moved to The United States in his 30's. He had a strong work ethic, working for Bell Telephone Company for 40 Years. He also enjoyed hockey and numerous other sports as a young adult.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019