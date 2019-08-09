Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FREDRICK FRASER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDRICK FRANCIS FRASER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDRICK FRANCIS FRASER Obituary
Fraser, Fredrick Francis (84), of Berkley, MI, Born October 4, 1934 passed away on August 4, 2019. He is predeceased by his brothers Billy and Donald. He is survived by his spouse Betty, sister Marion Koepcke, son Leonard, and daughters Brenda and Cynthia. He had seven grandchildren: Stacy, Bryan, Allison, Adam, Joshua, Danielle, and Christopher. Fred was born in Toronto, Canada and moved to The United States in his 30's. He had a strong work ethic, working for Bell Telephone Company for 40 Years. He also enjoyed hockey and numerous other sports as a young adult.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.