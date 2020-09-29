1/
Freida J. Lieutenant Colonel Williams
Lieutenant Colonel Freida J. Williams, United States Army Ret., passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved daughter of the late Greenberry and the late Mary Elizabeth. Cherished aunt of Paul Gregory Williams, Sandra K. Williams, Dennis M. (Stephanie D.) Williams and Jeanette E. Williams. Dear great-aunt of Michael T. and Brenden S. Williams. Loving sister of the late Donald Williams and the late David Thomas (Phyllis) Williams. Visitation Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army Royal Oak Citadel, 3015 N. Main Street, Royal Oak. Instate Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. In lieu of flower memorial donations are to Wounded Warrior Project or Salvation Army. To send a loving message or read LTC Williams's obituary, please go to www.ekfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Edward Korkoian Funeral Home, Royal Oak (248) 541-8325.

Published in The Oakland Press from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
