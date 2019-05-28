The Oakland Press Obituaries
Gabrielle "Gay" Currin

Gabrielle "Gay" Currin Obituary
CURRIN, GABRIELLE “GAY” of Waterford, passed away May 25, 2019 at 94 years of age. Loving wife for 40 years of the late Leo; cherished mother of David (Denise) Currin, Carol (Paul) Hoffman, Larry (Terri) Currin, and Terry (Coleen) Currin; grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 17. Gay was a long time member of Lakeland Presbyterian and then Community Presbyterian. She loved traveling; volunteering for Waterford Senior Center; Weight Watcher Leader; and enjoyed craft projects. She lived a wonderful life full of joy and laughter. Her smiling face will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Memorial service will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Community Presbyterian Church, 4301 Monroe (at Sashabaw), Waterford. Family will receive friends Friday 3-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Memorials may be made to Waterford Senior Center or Community Presbyterian. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on May 29, 2019
