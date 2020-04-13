|
Vishnia, Gail Ann, age 84, of Rochester Hills, passed away April 12, 2020. Survived by her husband George Vishnia and nephew John Akerros. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Gladys MacLaren and sister Dolores Akerros. Gail was a teacher in the Rochester School District for 35 years. She graduated from Michigan State in 1958 with a degree in Education. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, 2 p.m. with a visitation at 1 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials may be made to the Gleaners Food Bank. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2020