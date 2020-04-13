The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Vishnia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Ann Vishnia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Ann Vishnia Obituary
Vishnia, Gail Ann, age 84, of Rochester Hills, passed away April 12, 2020. Survived by her husband George Vishnia and nephew John Akerros. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Gladys MacLaren and sister Dolores Akerros. Gail was a teacher in the Rochester School District for 35 years. She graduated from Michigan State in 1958 with a degree in Education. A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020, 2 p.m. with a visitation at 1 p.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. Memorials may be made to the Gleaners Food Bank. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -