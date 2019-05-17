|
Nolin, Gail, 75, of Sylvan Lake, Michigan died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Gail Amy Nolin was born February 6, 1944. She grew up in Imlay City, MI and is a graduate of Imlay High School. She earned her BS & MS in Education from MSU. She was employed as an elementary school teacher and staff development consultant for Waterford School District for 34 years. Gail was an active member of the Waterford Education Association, MEA, and the NEA. She is survived by: her sisters: Nancy Barry and Lynn Nolin: her brothers: James Nolin and Dallas Nolin; and her sister-in-law: Joyce (Donald) Capman of Lapeer, MI. The funeral services were Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Waterford Foundation for Public Education, P.O. Box 300681, Waterford, MI 48330.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019