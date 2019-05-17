The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muir Brothers Funeral Home - Imlay City
225 N. Main St.
Imlay City, MI 48444
810 724 8285
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Nolin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Nolin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gail Nolin Obituary
Nolin, Gail, 75, of Sylvan Lake, Michigan died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Gail Amy Nolin was born February 6, 1944. She grew up in Imlay City, MI and is a graduate of Imlay High School. She earned her BS & MS in Education from MSU. She was employed as an elementary school teacher and staff development consultant for Waterford School District for 34 years. Gail was an active member of the Waterford Education Association, MEA, and the NEA. She is survived by: her sisters: Nancy Barry and Lynn Nolin: her brothers: James Nolin and Dallas Nolin; and her sister-in-law: Joyce (Donald) Capman of Lapeer, MI. The funeral services were Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Waterford Foundation for Public Education, P.O. Box 300681, Waterford, MI 48330.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now