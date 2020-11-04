of Pontiac; November 3, 2020; age 80; Loving husband of Marlene; Beloved father of Jennifer (Andrew) Pantalleresco and Eric (Sheri) Knaus; Beloved grandfather of Reginald, Amber, Alexandria Horne, Kaitlyn Knaus, Samuel and Noah Pantalleresco, and Emily, Sarah and Adam Lum. Dear brother of Kristine (the late Don) Wood. Mr. Knaus was a linotype operator at The Oakland Press and was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.