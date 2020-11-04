1/1
GARRITH W. KNAUS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GARRITH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Pontiac; November 3, 2020; age 80; Loving husband of Marlene; Beloved father of Jennifer (Andrew) Pantalleresco and Eric (Sheri) Knaus; Beloved grandfather of Reginald, Amber, Alexandria Horne, Kaitlyn Knaus, Samuel and Noah Pantalleresco, and Emily, Sarah and Adam Lum. Dear brother of Kristine (the late Don) Wood. Mr. Knaus was a linotype operator at The Oakland Press and was a member of Central United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the church. Online guest book

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Central United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved