Garry C. Tercha
Tercha, Garry C., age 73, of Clarkston, passed away August 17, 2020; husband of Jeannette; father of Stephanie (Przemyslaw) Wierzbicki; grandfather and uncle to many. Garry proudly served in the US Navy and worked in manufacturing and production. “Dad Tercha” will be deeply missed by many. Outdoor Memorial Sunday, August 30, at Oakland Co. Sportsman Club (4770 Waterford Rd.) from 1:30 - 5 PM with service at 2 PM. Flowers sent to Oakland Co. Sportsman Club. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON. To post a tribute, visit

Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Memorial service
01:30 - 05:00 PM
Oakland Co. Sportsman Club
AUG
30
Service
02:00 PM
Oakland Co. Sportsman Club
