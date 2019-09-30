|
of Commerce; September 28, 2019; age 69; Loving partner of Tamera Boman; Dear father of Ryan, Craig and Wendy Miller. Dear brother of Barry and Dennis Miller. Mr. Miller was an Engineer at Ford Motor Company. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019