The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for GARRY MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GARRY E. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GARRY E. MILLER Obituary
of Commerce; September 28, 2019; age 69; Loving partner of Tamera Boman; Dear father of Ryan, Craig and Wendy Miller. Dear brother of Barry and Dennis Miller. Mr. Miller was an Engineer at Ford Motor Company. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now