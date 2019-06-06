|
Farmer, Gary D., 81, of Punta Gorda FL, formerly from Michigan passed away on May 18, 2019. He was born to Rex Farmer and Lillian Sorensen. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1955. He owned Owens Welding in Hazel Park until he retired in 2005. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Lorraine, his children, Janet, David, Gerald, James. He had 7 grandchildren, Kristin, Bethany, Luke, Leah, Jonathan, Joseph, Natalie; 1 great-grandson, Easton. Memorial will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 AM at St Clemens Catholic Church, 343 S Main St, Romeo, MI
Published in The Oakland Press on June 9, 2019