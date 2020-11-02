Gary Edgar Storts passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 71 years of age. Gary was loved and will be greatly missed by many. Born in Pontiac, MI, July 26, 1949, Gary grew up in Lake Orion, MI, where he was a long time resident. He loved to have fun, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and had a strong love for life, family and friends. Gary was the eldest of five children: Linda Strobaugh (Richard), Rodney Storts, Brenda McLaren and Jeffrey Storts (Jackie). He is survived by his siblings, his daughter Jackie Wright (Scott), Son Michael Harriman & Daughter Michelle Collins. Grandchildren Joshua, Kristy, Kayla, Nicholas, Bailey, Taylor and Paige and Great-Grandchildren Bradley, Alexi, Jacob, Lucas and Sophia. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and May Storts, and son David Harriman. Gary, a member of the American Legion, retired several years ago from a successful career as owner of two car dealerships. Per Gary's wishes a service will not be held. The family asks that any donations be made to The American Heart Association
or The Alzheimer's Association
.