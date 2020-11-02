1/
Gary Edgar Storts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Edgar Storts passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 71 years of age. Gary was loved and will be greatly missed by many. Born in Pontiac, MI, July 26, 1949, Gary grew up in Lake Orion, MI, where he was a long time resident. He loved to have fun, enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, and had a strong love for life, family and friends. Gary was the eldest of five children: Linda Strobaugh (Richard), Rodney Storts, Brenda McLaren and Jeffrey Storts (Jackie). He is survived by his siblings, his daughter Jackie Wright (Scott), Son Michael Harriman & Daughter Michelle Collins. Grandchildren Joshua, Kristy, Kayla, Nicholas, Bailey, Taylor and Paige and Great-Grandchildren Bradley, Alexi, Jacob, Lucas and Sophia. He was predeceased by his parents Edgar and May Storts, and son David Harriman. Gary, a member of the American Legion, retired several years ago from a successful career as owner of two car dealerships. Per Gary's wishes a service will not be held. The family asks that any donations be made to The American Heart Association or The Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved