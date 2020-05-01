Gary J. CHRISTIE
1959 - 2020
of Clarkston; formerly of Warren; passed away on April 28th, 2020 at home surrounded by the comfort of his family. Loving father of Breanne Christie, Brent (“Buzz”) Christie, and Sean Christie, whom he raised with their mother, Kim Christie Tello. Cherished brother of Judy Christie, Gail Burns, and Dan Christie; beloved brother-in-law to Leo Ruhana, Tom Burns, and Lisa and Dan Murray; future father-in-law of Chass Bakker. Gary is also survived by his loving partner of six years, Michele Callender. He proudly graduated from the University of Michigan and worked as an electrical engineer at General Motors for 36 years. When Gary was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2002, he was told he had 2-3 years to live. He turned that into 18 years through his positive attitude, determination, and resilience. He made it a point to create a lifetime of precious memories, despite the limited time he was given. He cherished every moment spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling, watching football at the Big House, a cold brewski, playing golf, habitually having his hand in a bag of chips, and showing off his signature “slamma jamma” bowling move. Gary was the perfect example of his favorite quote: “When you die, it does not mean that you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and the manner in which you live” (Stuart Scott). A Memorial Service will be held at Woodside Bible Church (White Lake) after Michigan’s shelter in place order is lifted. Service details will be posted to Gary’s online guestbook once they are made. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's honor to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please share your love with his family by leaving a memory or condolence on Gary’s online guestbook. www.wintfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Oakland Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Gary. It was an honor to work with Gary. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.
Terraia King
Coworker
Gary and Michele came up north to my neck of the woods about once or twice a year , last summer they brought Bree and Sean so Dan and I and Scott met them at the back lot an outdoor bar and had a great time together . Gary had a zest for life he sure loved his family and life . We will always remember you and love you Gary Rest In Peace ...
Lisa Murray
Family
Oh my, where to begin. Gary was an incredibly honorable man who reeked of integrity, compassion and love of his family and friends. He had true "gusto" for living life as best he could with the cards he was dealt. He made sure the family traveled together every year on vacations all over the land. Family was the most important thing in his life and he acted that way for us all to see how its done. A class act, a brilliant engineer and manager with an incredible positive attitude. A great boss and friend who I often turned to for guidance. He treated all with respect and dignity, we became good friends over the years. I already miss our daily discussions. Rest in peace my dear dear friend.
William (Bill) Lingard
Friend
Thank you for being one of my husband's best friends. Your parenting advice was so very helpful for us. I'm doo very sorry for your family's loss.
Dani Lingard
I have known Gary since Elementary School when all the kids would walk together to and from school and hang out in the Neighbourhood together. I hadn't seen Gary for nearly 40 years when I had organized a Los Olas table at our 40th reunion. I had the pleasure of seeing Gary and meeting Michelle, who was totally devoted to him. Although I never met his children, I felt like I knew them because he spent all night bragging about them.
Gary was a great guy and he will be sorely missed. He left a great legacy.
Karen Murphy
Classmate
I knew Gary from way back when; we were kids growing up together on Los Olas. Gary was always the nicest person and I was so pleased to meet up with him at my High School Reunion a couple years ago with his love, Michelle. I am so sorry for his children, Michelle and all his other loved ones; he will be so missed. He fought a brave battle and deserves to be resting with the angels.
Kathleen Murphy
Friend
I knew Gary from watching his son Brent. He always had a positive attitude and loved his family and the Wolverines! He will definitely be missed.
Dan Vanaman
Friend
Gary was always great to work with, honest, loyal and a great Christian man!
Mike Walker
Coworker
I knew Gary when he first started at GM. We did alot of work together and he never seemed to be worried about anything. He was a good guy in and out of work. When I told him I just bought my 2010 Camaro I think that swayed him to go out and get one? He will be missed by all!
Ed Turley
Coworker
You were a wonderful example of a loving man and father. Proud to have called you friend.
Kelly Hicks
Friend
I worked with and for Gary for many years and felt he was a good friend and know he was much admired. My prayers are with his family.
David Reynolds
Coworker
