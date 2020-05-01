Oh my, where to begin. Gary was an incredibly honorable man who reeked of integrity, compassion and love of his family and friends. He had true "gusto" for living life as best he could with the cards he was dealt. He made sure the family traveled together every year on vacations all over the land. Family was the most important thing in his life and he acted that way for us all to see how its done. A class act, a brilliant engineer and manager with an incredible positive attitude. A great boss and friend who I often turned to for guidance. He treated all with respect and dignity, we became good friends over the years. I already miss our daily discussions. Rest in peace my dear dear friend.

William (Bill) Lingard

Friend