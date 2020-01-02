|
AYRES, GARY L. of Waterford, passed away December 31, 2019 at 72 years of age. Loving husband of Linda for 52 years; dear father of the late Tammy Ayres and Gregory (Diana) Ayres; grandfather of Jerry, Adam, Emily, Sharon, and Justin; great grandfather of one on the way; brother of Pam (the late Will) McDugald, Rick (Deborah) Ayres, and the late Chuck Ayres. Gary was a veteran of the US Army-Korea. He retired from Grand Trunk/CNN Railroad after 37 years of service. Gary enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren, watching television, and tinkering with his train sets. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Sashabaw Meadows Clubhouse, 4359 Dogwood Blvd, Clarkston. Burial will be later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 16, 2020