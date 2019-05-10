The Oakland Press Obituaries
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
of Keego Harbor; May 5, 2019; age 71; Loving husband of Barbara Boomer Kline for over 51 years; Beloved father of Gary Rex “G.R.” Kline; Special grandfather of Bryce and Cody; Mr. Kline retired as the Parking Supervisor for the City of Pontiac. He was a founding member of the Dream Cruise Committee, served on the Keego Harbor TIFA Board and was a volunteer fireman with the Tri-City Fire Department. Mr. Kline currently served on the City of Pontiac C.P.R.E.A. Board. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 12, 2019
