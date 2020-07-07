MCDOWELL, GARY LEE Gary Lee McDowell who many called Mac, 82, of Detroit, Michigan, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to parents Vigil and Betty McDowell, on January 23, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan. Gary graduated in 1957 from Berkley High School where he started dating his number one lady. He is survived by Joyce Ann (Gaylord) McDowell from Berkley, MI, the love of his life whom he met in the fifth grade and married in 1959. Gary is also survived by Daughter Robbin Raymond (Scott), Terri Shellnut (Thomas), Shannon Moore, as well as his Grandchildren, Mckenna Raymond, Nicole Shellnut, Tobin and Tyler Moore, his sisters Susan (Betty) and Gerilynn McDowell and many other relatives and friends. Gary was predeceased by his parents Virgil and Betty McDowell, and his little brother Terry Dean McDowell. Gary retired from General Motors at the early age of 55. He and Joyce traveled the country for a few years then settled down to enjoy the rest of their retirement in Port St. Lucie, FL and Elk Rapids, MI. Gary was an avid golfer and a true Notre Dame football fan. Gary didn’t miss a game (even late-night ones) He enjoyed watching his Grandchildren in all their activities from Dance, Volleyball, Hockey, to Baseball. He was a great cheerleader. Gary is now on the fairway of Heaven enjoying endless golf and his Busch Light at the 19th hole while cheering on his Fighting Irish.



