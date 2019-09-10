|
|
Vaught, Gary Lee was born in Detroit on March 12, 1951 and passed away on September 1, 2019 at the age of 68 in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Brother, Robert (Linda) Vaught, uncle of Paul II (Jamie) Vaught, Robert, Jr. (Meghan) Vaught, Zachary (Meghan) Baker and Michelle (Bill) Ayers, great uncle of 11. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins close friends and caregivers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Paul and Dola Vaught. Gary is a 1969 graduate of Rochester High School where he was a cheerleader and competed on the diving team. He first attended Spring Arbor University and then graduated from Oakland University in 1975. Although he suffered a quadriplegic condition at the age of 24, he maintained a beautiful home and served as a human resource analyst for 34 years with Oakland County before his retirement in 2016. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut in Rochester, Michigan. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials in Gary’s name may be made to Woodside Bible Church. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 22, 2019