KILGORE, GARY LYNN; age 62; of Pontiac, died March 21, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 16, 1956, son of the late James and Elsie Kilgore. Gary was preceded in death by his son, Jon Craig, and is survived by his daughter, Christy Kilgore, and siblings; Jimmy (Vivian) Kilgore, Jerry Kilgore, and Kathy Bucy. He also leaves behind his life partner, Angela Blackwell, and several nieces. A memorial service will be held at Lifepoint Church, in Waterford, on Saturday, March 30, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 29, 2019