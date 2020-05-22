of White Lake passed away May 21, 2020 at age 81. Beloved husband of Connie for 59 years. Loving father of Robert (Annie Laurie) Cook and Suzanne (Jeffrey) Mitchell. Proud grandfather of Taylor Cook, Jordyn Cook, Allison Mitchell and Nicole Mitchell. Sister of Luellan Kinsey and Lynn Halliday. Mr. Cook graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Psychics and a Master's Degree in economics from Eastern Michigan University. He was a member of Phi Kappa and Zeta Chi Fraternities. On June 24, 1961 he married Concetta Montante. He worked at the University of Michigan for 32 years as a reactor operator, shift supervisor, supervisor of reactor operations and reactor manager. He made many contributions to the safe and smooth operation of the Ford Nuclear Reactor. Education was very important to his life and he dedicated a big portion of his time to support it. He was the former President of the Pinckney School Board of Education, a member of the Livingston County Intermediate School Board and Livingston Education Service Agency. He was an avid golfer and outdoorsman. He coached his children in many youth sports and enjoyed watching his grandchildren in their various sporting events. He will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



