GENEVIEVE (ELLIS) (PFEUFFER) GROSS, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Genevieve, the beloved daughter of Lewis W. and Maude (Sweet) Ellis, was born April 9, 1922, in East Jordan, Michigan. Genevieve was the loving mother of three children with the late Henry Pfeuffer: Richard Pfeuffer (Pam), Janet (Pfeuffer) Small (Mark), and James Pfeuffer. Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. with Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial tributes to Alzheimer’s Association – Greater Michigan Chapter, 25200 Telegraph Road, #100, Southfield, MI 48033 (800-272-3900), are appreciated. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 19, 2020