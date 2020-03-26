The Oakland Press Obituaries
George Andrew Rogers Obituary
George Andrew Rogers, age 91, passed peacefully, March 20, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1928, in Pontiac, MI, the son of Earl Dixon and Mary Ellen (Trudeau) Rogers. He was a proud member of the US Navy and served in the Pacific during WWII. George married Delma (Del) Rains, in Pontiac, MI on May 21, 1955. He is survived by his wife of 64 years and children, Keith (Dorothy) Rogers of York, SC, Lori (Don) Cheshure of Washington, MI, and Julie (Jen) Rogers of Livonia, MI. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nadia Abou-Karr, Ali Abou-Karr, Rami (Amy Esplain) Abou-Karr, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his sister and brother in law, Jeanne and Richard French. Special thanks to the incredible, caring staff of the VA, Ann Arbor. A memorial service will take place at a later date with interment at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly MI. See Harry J Will Funeral Home Livonia Website.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 28, 2020
