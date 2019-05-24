|
CORDEIRA, GEORGE of Waterford; May 14, 2019; Age 93; born September 20, 1925 in New Bedford, MA. Son of the late Manual and Mary Cordeira. Husband of the late Mary Cordeira; father of Hazel Goodwin McNulty (Alan) and the late Ron Goodwin; grandfather of Becky Garvin (Keith), Laura McNutt (Brian) and Jon Goodwin; great grandfather of Katelyn and Benjamin Garvin and Taylor Goodwin. A Memorial Celebration of George’s Life will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford, Rev. Dr. James E. Bolin, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to or Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019