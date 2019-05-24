The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
5391 Highland Road
Waterford, MI 48327
248-673-1213
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE CORDEIRA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE CORDEIRA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GEORGE CORDEIRA Obituary
CORDEIRA, GEORGE of Waterford; May 14, 2019; Age 93; born September 20, 1925 in New Bedford, MA. Son of the late Manual and Mary Cordeira. Husband of the late Mary Cordeira; father of Hazel Goodwin McNulty (Alan) and the late Ron Goodwin; grandfather of Becky Garvin (Keith), Laura McNutt (Brian) and Jon Goodwin; great grandfather of Katelyn and Benjamin Garvin and Taylor Goodwin. A Memorial Celebration of George’s Life will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 12:00 Noon at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford, Rev. Dr. James E. Bolin, Jr. officiating. Interment to follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, 2:30 p.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to or Michigan Humane Society. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home
Download Now