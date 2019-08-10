Home

George Daniel Berklich


1932 - 2019
Berklich, George Daniel, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in Clawson, Michigan. He was born July 1, 1932 to George and Bozena (Tomicic) Brkljacic in Detroit, Michigan. George was a voracious reader and seeker of knowledge. He also enjoyed a life-long career in retail sales in various roles with Sears & Roebuck, Montgomery Ward and Damman Hardware. He attended Wayne State University and proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean conflict. George took great pride in his Croatian heritage and the original family name of Brkljacic, which was simplified to Berklich in 1941. In the fall of 2018, George enjoyed a wonderful trip to Europe visiting Florence, Venice and the Croatian coast from Istria to Dubrovnik. Survivors include his three children – Paul (Mary Jane) Berklich, Patrick (Kelly Starr) Berklich and Jennifer Berklich – and his three grandsons Jonathan Berklich, Bradley Berklich and Theodore Berklich; as well as many nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings – Zora, Walter Valentine, Louis, Beatrice, Walter John, Diane and Marian (Nina). A donation may be made in lieu of flowers to Hillsdale College; please designate your donation to online courses, which George both enjoyed and supported. Internment and memorial will be private.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
