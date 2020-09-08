of Pontiac; passed away September 7, 2020; age 81. Beloved husband of Onalee for 59 years. Loving father of Stacy (Gregory) Mulder, Cynthia Weiss, Timothy (Toni) Miller and Kristine (Eric) Brosseau. Proud grandfather of Jonathan (Alysin), Elizabeth, Jacob, Dylan, Carl, Emily, Rachel and Sara. Cherished great grandpa of Freya, Elliot and Rian. George retired from General Motors. He was a longtime member of St. Trinity Lutheran Church. Friends may visit Friday 3-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service 11 am, Saturday September 12, 2020 at St. Trinity Lutheran Church 7925 Sashabaw Rd. Clarkston. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Trinity Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com