of White Lake; August 4, 2019; age 89; Beloved husband of the late Nellie; Dear father of Sharon (Bill) Nastali, Cindy (David) Gardner, Carolyn (David) Taig and Rachel (Pat) Kane; Dear grandfather of Alan (Jennifer), Jessica, Gwen (James), Nick, Chelsea (Roshan), Ally and Patrick; Great-grandfather of Gavin, Connor, Howland and Ellory. Mr. Persons was a well driller for 38 years. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends Friday 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 7, 2019
