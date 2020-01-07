|
Hemingway, George F., died peacefully on Jan. 1, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia. He weas born July 24, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George and Amalia Soderlund Hemingway.He grew up the older of his one sister, Lora. He graduated from East High School and earned a BFA from the University of Utah where he was in Army ROTC and Sigma Nu fraternity. After graduation he spent his military time in the Canal Zone in Panama. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sweden. He loved his time in Sweden, and made life long friends. He continued to use his Swedish language skills as a member of the Detroit Swedish Club. After his military service he moved to Michigan where he was employed as a graphic designer for Oakland Schools. During this time he completed an MA at Wayne State University. He loved painting especially water colors. He also belonged to the Scarab Club of Detroit, and for a while served as a member of the board of directors. George loved skiing and involved the whole family in this downhill sport. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol at Pine Knob ski resort for 50 years. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he served in many callings including The Boy Scouts of America. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Gay Tadje Hemingway. His children are Heather Hemingway-Hales, George Tadje Hemingway, Gustin Andrew Hemingway. Also survived by his grand children, Madeleine and Morgan Hales, Sofia, Grayson, Scarlett and Mina Hemingway. He has a surviving sister, Lora Bateman. A memorial service will be held at the Clarkston Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5464 Waterford Road, Clarkston, MI, Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 am. Visitation at the church at 10 am.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 9, 2020