WILLIAMSON, Elder George M. "The Hammer" - age 75, passed away, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy. Elder Williamson leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Marian Williamson; sons, Troy and Trevor (De Shaella) Williamson and Pastor Jerry Seawright; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; and special friend, Michael McElwee and other relatives. Family hour 10:30 AM Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Greater Harvest Church of God In Christ, 1900 Inverness Road, with Funeral Service commencing immediately at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jerry Seawright, Eulogist; Elder Kevin Christmon, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry St. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 AM Saturday. Elder Williamson will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home,268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from Noon - 8:00 PM Friday.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 2, 2019