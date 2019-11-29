The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kopek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Roland Kopek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Roland Kopek Obituary
KOPEK, George Roland - age 76, of Highland, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday December 2, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd. Pastor John Vannest will officiate. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly and then a Polish Feast in his honor will take place at the Fenton Community Center. Visitation will be held 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Those desiring may make contributions to the Ronald McDonald House Detroit Chapter or the Spring Arbor University Alice Ella Kopek Memorial Scholarship Fund. George was born on February 2, 1943 in Hamtramck, MI the son of Henry and Marie (Szumiak) Kopek. He was a graduate of Southfield High School and Western Michigan University. George enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars. George was a Communications Manager at Allstate Insurance Company, a resident of Highland Township for over 40 years and a long time member of Heritage Hills Church. George enjoyed his family, sports, (although he is eternally disappointed that the Lions never won a Super Bowl), woodworking, gardening, and good food! He was "wise and steady and always found the best in people." Surviving are: sons, Travis Kopek, Nathan (Sheila) Kopek and Ben (Lisa) Kopek; his pride and joy grandchildren: Kylee, Charlee, Ella and Andrew; special Papa to Braxten; brothers, Henry "Hank" (Pat) Kopek and Richard (Nancy) Kopek; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of over 30 years, Alice; and brother, Wallace Kopek. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sharp Fenton Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -