|
|
KOPEK, George Roland - age 76, of Highland, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon Monday December 2, 2019 at Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Rd. Pastor John Vannest will officiate. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly and then a Polish Feast in his honor will take place at the Fenton Community Center. Visitation will be held 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Those desiring may make contributions to the Ronald McDonald House Detroit Chapter or the Spring Arbor University Alice Ella Kopek Memorial Scholarship Fund. George was born on February 2, 1943 in Hamtramck, MI the son of Henry and Marie (Szumiak) Kopek. He was a graduate of Southfield High School and Western Michigan University. George enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Stars. George was a Communications Manager at Allstate Insurance Company, a resident of Highland Township for over 40 years and a long time member of Heritage Hills Church. George enjoyed his family, sports, (although he is eternally disappointed that the Lions never won a Super Bowl), woodworking, gardening, and good food! He was "wise and steady and always found the best in people." Surviving are: sons, Travis Kopek, Nathan (Sheila) Kopek and Ben (Lisa) Kopek; his pride and joy grandchildren: Kylee, Charlee, Ella and Andrew; special Papa to Braxten; brothers, Henry "Hank" (Pat) Kopek and Richard (Nancy) Kopek; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of over 30 years, Alice; and brother, Wallace Kopek. Tributes may be shared at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 1, 2019