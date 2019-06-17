|
|
Stevenson, George "Tom" of Waterford; June 16, 2019; Age 80; born May 28, 1939 in Port Huron, MI. Son of the late George and Monna Belle Stevenson; husband of Rose Stevenson; father of Craig Stevenson, Tamara Travers (Tom) and Michelle Wright; grandfather "Papa" of Trevor and Jacob; great-grandfather of Presley; brother-in-law of Susan and Jon Herzfeld and Lisa and Andy Gilbert; uncle of Bill, Alex and Max; son-in-law of Beverley Felice; also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends. Tom was an avid golfer and hunter and was employed for many years at Felice Family Food Center. He attended The River Church. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. Rev. Caleb Combs officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. To send a private condolence to the family.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 18, 2019